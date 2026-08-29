After Nepal flooding tragedy, this is how Nepalese in Nashville are supporting their own

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Search and rescue operations in Nepal continue in areas devastated by flash flooding, triggered by a massive glacier collapse and landslide.

At least 550 people are confirmed dead, and at least 2,500 are missing, including 90 Americans. More than 3,700 people have been rescued in Nepal so far, though crews say the mud left behind is making it difficult to move through some of the hardest-hit areas.

Here at home, families are watching the devastation from thousands of miles away.

Narayan Bhusal, the president of the Nashville Nepalese Association, said it's all happening not far from where he used to live in Kathmandu.

"You've seen the videos; it's heartbreaking, right? The whole city's wiped out. People have lost a lot," he said.

Although he's lived in Nashville for over a decade, Narayan was struck by the footage of the flood wiping away people, buildings, and an entire civilization. One particular video showing children being swept away was too much to bear.

"I was at work — I could not just continue my work for a second. I said no, I had to take a break," he explained. "Because you have your kids, you think about them for a second, try to relate, and something is going on just like that; it's very heartbreaking."

Leaning on one another helps. Narayan said that in the Mid-State, there are about 300 Nepalese families who are now checking in on one another and starting to organize donation funds.

"You know we're far from the country, but our hearts are there," concluded Narayan. "We are with you, and we share the same emotions and feelings. Just stay strong, and we are — families with you, and they're all over the world."

If you want to pitch in, he said the best way right now is to donate on the Government of Nepal's relief website.

He adds that later on, the Nashville Nepalese Association may start a relief fund of their own. We will keep you updated on that.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.