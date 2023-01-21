After remains found in Williamson County, authorities need help IDing the man

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains that were found in a wooded area of Williamson County this past November have been processed. Investigators are closer to figuring out the identity of the person who died, but they are asking for the public's assistance.

The remains were found in the woods near Clovercroft Road in Franklin on Nov. 26 by a hunter who first discovered the skull before more bones were located nearby.

Investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, along with members of the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Williamson County Fire and Rescue, Brentwood Fire Department, Williamson County Geographic Information System division of the IT Department, and Middle Tennessee State University Forensic Anthropologists, all assisted in the location of "numerous other human bones," says the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe the remains belong to a white or Hispanic male between 35 and 50-years-old and that the remains were on the property for at least a year before being discovered.

The sheriff's office is asking for help from the public to identify the person whose remains were found based on their estimations.

If you or someone you know has information about this case that could assist the investigation, please call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or Detective Darren Barnes at 615-790-5554 Ext. 3231.

