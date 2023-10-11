After the controversial Third Grade Reading Law, Republicans consider similar move for math

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By now, you've probably heard a lot about the controversial Third Grade Reading law in Tennessee. Parents became frustrated when they learned their child could be held back a grade, have to attend summer school or receive tutoring if their child didn't perform well on state testing.

Now, lawmakers are considering a similar approach when it comes to math.

Rep. Scott Cepicky, a R-Maury County, plans to propose a bill in January to do just like it.

Similar to third-grade reading, if a student underperforms on the math portion of the TCAP or Universal Screener test, they would be required to attend summer school or after-school tutoring.

"To make sure we’re always coming behind these kids with the supports to keep them moving forward so that they can reach their full potential," said Cepicky.

Unlike the reading law, repeating the grade is not on the table.

"There is no way to have any type of retention because it wouldn't work, right? It’s not effective in mathematics," he said.

But while the reading law is just for third graders, the math version would apply to Tennessee public school students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

"We think if we get this right, this will be legislation that will be copied across the country," said Rep. Cepicky.

Tennessee Democrats said the plan just doesn't add up.

"I think this proposal is premature," said Rep. Sam McKenzie, a D-Knoxville. "Let’s fully fund our programs, let’s pay our teachers the appropriate wage to get the best and the brightest people in the classroom, and let’s see how that works."

He thinks lawmakers should work to fix the Third Grade Reading law first.

"Let’s take those, evaluate those and see how we’re doing, and then maybe make additional steps," he said.

One big criticism of the Third Grade Retention Law was the release of TCAP scores didn't give families enough time to decide on summer school options. Cepicky says they are working with Pearson, the maker of the test, to expedite those results in the future.

"From what they’ve told us in committees, they have the capacity to make that turnaround. We may have to tweak the window of testing to maybe move it or shrink it a little bit so that we can get more tests to Pearson at the same time to make the turnout quicker," said Cepicky.

Rep. McKenzie also brought up concerns over testing anxiety, especially for younger learners. But Rep. Cepicky thinks that's a zero-sum argument.

"You’re going to get a degree based on being able to pass a test. You’re going to graduate high school being able to pass a test. So getting kids more accustomed to the environment they’re going to be living in, where there’s going to be tests, right?" said Cepicky.

With a Republican supermajority in Tennessee, Cepicky may get his chance to multiply test scores, but not without plenty of division.

"It’s another example of us folks here in Nashville trying to tell teachers how to teach and folks how to run their schools and systems," said McKenzie.

The Math Intervention Bill is still in the early stages. In fact, the specific language hasn't been finalized. Rep. Cepicky plans to submit the finalized language before the start of the 2024 regular session.

