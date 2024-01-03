Watch Now
After the tornado, West Creek Elementary and Middle are honoring a lost classmate

WTVF
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 17:01:52-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tomorrow, Jan. 3, Clarksville schools resume class for the first time since the Dec. 9 tornadoes took place.

One of the victims of the tornado in Clarksville was 10-year-old Arlan Burnham. As a way of honoring this 4th grader, West Creek Elementary and Middle schools are encouraging their students to wear purple and gold.

Why these colors?

Arlan's favorite team was the LA Lakers.

He and three other people died as a result of the EF3 tornado that hit the northern part of Montgomery County.


