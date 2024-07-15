After Trump's near-assassination, security expert explains what goes into protecting a political figure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like you, we have lingering questions about the attempted assassination.

To get a better idea of what goes into protecting a political figure or high-value target, we talked to an expert in executive protection.

After serving in the military, security expert Corell Thomas knows a vulnerability when he sees one. Thomas is now a vice president at Fortified Risk Group a security service based in Williamson County that's run by veterans.

For Thomas, it's part of the job to look at life through the lens of a bad actor.

"If I wanted to do harm, or disrupt this event how would I go about it?" said Corell Thomas.

According to Thomas, there's a common denominator when protecting individuals or crowds outside in public places or inside in ticketed events.

"You have to be able to take a look from a 30,000 foot view down and start identifying all the things that could go wrong to harm the client you've sworn to protect," Thomas said.

After Saturday's near-assassination of former President Donald Trump, executive protection is under the microscope. The Secret Service is facing serious questions after a shooter got on a roof a few hundred feet from the former president.

"In my opinion, I do feel like there were things that were possibly missed in that threat assessment. Looking at the maps and current information we have, one of things that would've definitely stood out to me was that rooftop. During our threat assessment, most likely we would've identified, due to the position of that rooftop, and a direct line of sight to where the president was speaking at the time, that would've been dignified a high threat level. We would've had an agent on top of that roof or someone constantly monitoring that roof," he said.

During a Bitcoin conference that starts July 25 at the Music City Center, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak. According to Metro Nashville Police, the Secret Service will be in charge of his security for that event.

We reported on what this attempted assassination might mean for the election, as well as other ramifications, in the videos below.

NC5's Political analyst: How Trump's assassination attempt could affect election season

Some Tennessee state lawmakers strike partisan tones after assassination attempt