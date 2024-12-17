Against the odds, families, advocacy groups make final push to Gov. Bill Lee to renew summer EBT program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While this was Tennessee's first year with summer EBT, it could also be the last. Tennessee has yet to opt in for 2025.

For months, supporters of summer EBT have been pushing for it to be renewed. States need to re-enroll before the new year.

"We are all one disaster away from needing to rely on these social safety nets," said Katie Growden of Save The Children Action Network.

This week, the Save Our Children Action Network is bringing a thick stack of signatures from people across the state to Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Human Services. By the looks of it, there appears to be a lot of support for summer EBT, a one-time payment of $120 to feed a child in June, July, and August.

"It makes such a huge difference. Families are under so much stress right now, trying to make sure that their kids have everything they need. Trying to work, and pay for childcare. Trying to make sure the nutritious groceries that they buy are still available," Growden said.

To find out how the program has helped families fill their fridges, I checked in with the Tennessee Justice Center. They've collected dozens of stories from parents and charted them out on a map.

One message from someone in Woodbine reads "I was very happy to receive summer benefits. I did not have food for my kids. Going through a hard situation — this card helped me to feed my kids."

A single mother in Donelson, supporting her two sons on one income, wrote that summer EBT would help greatly. They're living in an extended stay.

"It is something so easy the state could do [and] to provide a lot of hope and support and joy to families," said Signe Anderson, the director of nutrition advocacy at the Tennessee Justice Center.

I asked the governor's office why the state has not signed up for the federally funded program. According to a spokesperson, the federal government has increasingly shifted the administrative cost burden to the states, prompting Tennessee not to renew participation.

She encouraged families who need help with summer meals to check out Tennessee's Summer Food Service Program, SNAP, or the Seamless Summer Feeding Option.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.