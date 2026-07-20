AI political ads draw scrutiny in the Tennessee 6th Congressional District race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As political advertising ramps up ahead of Tennessee's special election in the 6th Congressional District, two campaign ads are drawing attention for their use of artificial intelligence.

One ad from Republican candidate Johnny Garrett depicts opponent Van Hilleary's campaign van driving into a DC swamp, while a separate ad from Hilleary's campaign uses AI-generated imagery of Garrett supporting LGBTQ causes.

Neither ad includes an on-screen disclosure informing viewers that the content was generated using artificial intelligence.

The issue has become more notable because Tennessee lawmakers recently passed the Transparency for Deepfakes in Political Advertising Act, a law designed to require disclosures when political advertisements use certain AI-generated deepfake content involving candidates for office. The law took effect July 1.

Under the law, political communications using AI-generated audio or video that depicts a candidate saying or doing something that did not actually occur must include specific disclosures warning viewers that the content is fake.

The measure passed unanimously in both chambers the Tennessee General Assembly. One of the lawmakers voting in favor was State Rep. Johnny Garrett, who is now one of the candidates in the 6th District race.

However, the congressional campaigns contend the Tennessee law does not apply to their advertisements because the race is for a federal office. The law itself does not specifically address whether its requirements apply to federal congressional campaigns.

To gauge public reaction, NewsChannel 5 asked viewers on social media what they thought about campaigns using artificial intelligence in political ads.

Many respondents said AI can be a useful tool but should come with clear disclosures so voters know what they're watching. Others expressed concern that AI-generated content could mislead voters and damage trust in political campaigns.

One viewer commented that the ads were acceptable but that disclosure requirements should be mandatory. Another said being misled by AI-generated content would affect how they vote.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in political advertising, the debate over disclosure requirements is likely to continue, especially in races where state and federal election laws may intersect.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.