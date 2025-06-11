Alexandria mayor resigns after recent arrest

ALEXANDRIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Alexandria Mayor Beth Tripp resigned from her position Wednesday afternoon, which comes a week after she was arrested for allegedly requesting that the chief of police drop a speeding ticket.

Tripp and Town of Alexandria water plant operator Rich Potter turned themselves in to the DeKalb County Jail on July 3 after being summoned earlier in the day.

According to the criminal summons, Tripp approached Chief of Police Vincent Turocy on May 29 to request the cancellation of a ticket. Charging documents for Potter state that he also approached Chief Turocy the next day, asking him to cancel a ticket.

Tripp shared the following statement of resignation:

Dear Town of Alexandria,

After much discussion with family, friends, and supporters, please accept this as my official notice of resignation effective immediately. It has been an honor serving my community. I have always respected the board's decisions and have executed all their decisions without debate. It saddens me, that they now have issues with the decisions they have voted in town meetings and do not want to take responsibility for their actions.

I appreciate all those who have supported me and continue to support me. I will continue to appreciate every one of you.

Sincerely,

Mayor Beth Tripp

