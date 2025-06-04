Alexandria residents call town a 'circus' as mayor and water plant operator ordered to jail

ALEXANDRIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The small town of Alexandria, Tennessee, located 50 miles east of Nashville, is facing a crisis of leadership after Mayor Beth Tripp and Water Plant Operator Rich Potter were ordered to jail.

The order came just days after four town aldermen cast a vote of no confidence against Tripp at a special-called meeting on Saturday, May 31. Her brief tenure has been marked by controversy.

"It's felt like a circus for a really long time," said Breanna Rutter, a resident of Alexandria.

The town of just 1,000 people has experienced a series of problems in recent months, including brown water flowing from faucets and the resignation of the entire police force over differences with Mayor Tripp.

"People at Wendy's in Gordonsville will actually stop me and say, 'What in the world is going on over there? That is the craziest town.' And they just laugh their heads off," said Margaret Stevens, another Alexandria resident.

During Saturday's town meeting, concerns were raised about financial oversight under Tripp's leadership.

"Under her, so much has happened. There's been no oversight of bills. We're talking $42,000 bills that we've paid and we knew nothing about," said Alderman Sherry Tubbs.

During our visit to town on Wednesday, residents expressed their frustration about how their community is being perceived by outsiders.

"People are looking at us with this condemnation like we're less than because we're this little town, and we have this many issues and all of this corruption and whatever. It's painful to see something we love so much has turned into this," Rutter said.

Despite the challenges, residents remain hopeful that this moment represents rock bottom and an opportunity for positive change.

"I wish the water would get better. I want us to have a competent, educated mayor, and I want a safe place to live," said Kyra Goodwin, an Alexandria resident.

If Tripp does not resign, petitions are circulating for a judge to remove her from office.

"So, it's anticipation," Stevens said.

Mayor Tripp and Water Plant Operator Potter were released from jail on Tuesday after their mugshots were taken.

