American Red Cross highlights its roots in Black history, partnering with Fisk and other HBCU's this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Black History Month, the American Red Cross is highlighting its roots in Black history and the importance of African Americans donating blood.

This month the blood bank has partnered with HBCU's such as Fisk University here in Nashville, and other organizations such has historically black fraternities and sororities, to host almost 300 blood drives.

The blood drive at Fisk will be on February 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spence Hall.

The Red Cross would not be where it is today without some important figures in Black history.

Abolitionist Frederick Douglas played a role in establishing the American Red Cross in 1881.

In the 1900s Dr. Charles Drew developed a method to preserve blood plasma. He also fought against the segregation of blood donated by African Americans in World War II.

One of the Red Cross's main goals of sharing this history and partnering with Black organizations is to spread the word about the need for blood donations from sickle cell patients, which is a disease that mainly affects Black Americans.

The Red Cross said about a third of patients are a blood match with people of African descent.

"Our overall messaging is that we encourage anyone from re any race or ethnicity, but specifically because it's African American history month to focus on the black community, to make an appointment to donate blood," said Dr. Yvette Miller, medical executive officer with the American Red Cross.

To sign up for the blood drive at Fisk University, or to find others happening in our area, you can sign up here.