American Red Cross offers tips on how to prepare for Winter Storm Landon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to big weather events, life can get stressful and you may get a little worried. There are some things you can do to prepare to help keep you and your family safe.

The Tennessee region of the American Red Cross issued a list of tips on what you can do.

A big one is — stay off the roads. We know there are some situations where you cannot, but if possible stay home.

If you have to get behind the wheel try and get a quick check from a mechanic before the weather sets in. Checking things like the battery and defroster. Before hitting the road, make sure to have a windshield scraper. The Red Cross said to also pack a small bag of sand to use for traction.

They recommend having an emergency supply kit with some warm clothes and to fuel your vehicle up.

Aside from car tips, be conscious of things like the wind chill.

"Avoid staying outdoors for long and wear layers of clothing to stay warm. This includes mittens or gloves as extremities can get frostbite easily. Make sure to wear waterproof insulated boots and keep feet dry. Get out of the cold if signs for hypothermia or frostbite appear," the Red Cross said in a statement.

The organization said to make sure to check on your neighbors who are elderly, disabled or homebound.

Also, to avoid a really big headache at home, start a slow cold water drip from your faucets and open cabinet dorms to keep your pipes from freezing.

The Red Cross also has tips for pet owners.

"Do not leave your furry friends outdoors! Family pets need to be brought in the home during these frigid temperatures. If that is not possible, be sure to provide them with warm shelter that keeps the cold air and wet conditions out," The Red Cross said.

When temperatures drop you may want to use a space heater. If you do, place it on a level non-flammable surface. Keep them away from blankets, carpets and drapes.

