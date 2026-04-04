Amid library reopening, a central downtown parking garage remains closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nine months, the Nashville public library on Church street is back open. It closed last June after a fire inside the adjoining parking garage.

While many are happy to see the library up and running again, its neighboring garage is still shuttered — something that continues to impact locals and visitors alike.

Josh Southards, a father whose kids go to Hume-Fogg High School, said they once relied on the parking arrangement.

"If they have a sporting event or an extracurricular, a play, something like that...where do you park? You're no longer able to park right next to school, so you're now parking several blocks away. You're now impeding on family time and community time," he explained.

Visitors, like those staying at the nearby Renaissance hotel, are also having to reroute.

"It'd be a lot better if we were able to park right next to our hotel than walking two blocks down," said a Nashville visitor, Jack Pincura.

While there are other options, like lots around town and the paid McKendree garage across the street, some are still holding out for the parking garage to follow the library's lead.

"I can't wait for it to reopen!" concluded Southards.

There's no update yet on if or when the parking garage will reopen.

As for the library, you're able to get in and access every part, except for the conference center.

Is the closed parking garage affecting you or someone you know? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.