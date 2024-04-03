An effort to preserve farmland has stalled in the Tennessee Senate, but they may reconsider

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is growing at an incredible pace. Sometimes, that can be a good thing. But for the agricultural community, it's a concern. A recent study found that by the year 2027, Tennessee will have lost two million acres of farmland.

"I miss that old-style living, you know?" said Mark Pewitt.

Pewitt grew up in Brentwood, and when he was a kid, Moores Lane was more of a country lane.

"It was just all farmland," said Pewitt. "We rode our four-wheelers back here in Montclair [neighborhood] behind here."

That's certainly not true anymore. Places like the historic Primm Farm have been cleared for neighborhoods and retail. It's a pattern we're seeing across the state.

"It’s amazing how much it’s developed just coming from Nashville and pushing south," said Pewitt.

Lawmakers are worried about it too, which is why Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proposed a Farmland Preservation Fund.

"The goal is to make sure farmland stays farmland so we have something to eat in the future," said Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, during committee debate Wednesday.

Essentially, here's how the fund would work. Farmers approved for the program would receive additional money from the state each year to keep farming their land. In return, farmers would agree to not sell to developers for at least 15 years.

"I think it’s a great idea," said Pewitt.

House Republicans and Democrats have largely supported the idea, but the bill has stalled in the Senate. Even though the legislation was calendared in the Senate Agriculture Committee nearly a month ago, it was never debated before the committee closed up for the year.

However, a spokesperson for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally tells NewsChannel 5 confirms that there are active considerations right now to reopen the committee to consider the farm trust legislation.

While the bill's fate this year may be uncertain, here's one thing that is certain — country lanes will continue to be harder to find if more isn't done in Tennessee.

