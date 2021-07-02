Anger, frustration from Hambrick's family as former MNPD officer gets three year sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The three-year sentence for former Metro Nashville Police officer Andrew Delke was met with anger and frustration from the family of Daniel Hambrick, leading to an emotional outburst that caused the courtroom to be emptied during Friday's plea hearing.

After the terms of the plea agreement were read, and Delke read a statement to the court, Judge Monte Watkins allowed Joy Kimbrough, the lawyer for Hambrick's family, to read a statement from Daniel's mom, Vicky, as well as make a statement herself on behalf of the family.

"We all know that if Daniel had murdered Delke, had shot him in the back of the head, and the back and the buttocks, as he ran away, he’d be on death row waiting for the electric chair," Kimbrough read from Vicky Hambrick's statement.

"In the end, the sitting DA lost his nerve."

After presenting both statements, Vicky herself spoke to the court. "I can't believe this judge," Vicky said. "I can't believe this. I've been going through this for three years."

"I don't have a son," Vicky said, banging the podium, before turning and addressing Delke, screaming, "because of you! Because of you! I lost my son, because of you!"

"I hate you," Vicky yelled. "I don't accept your apology."

Vicky also turned and spoke directly to the district attorney, continuing to yell and beginning to shout obscenities. "Glen, what if it was your m----- f------ child!" Vicky continued to yell at Funk and Hambrick, before turning towards and moving towards Funk's table, leading family members to restrain her.

Delke and the judge shortly left the courtroom, causing the hearing to be shut down temporarily. It would be resumed, with the judge accepting the terms of the plea deal.

Before, during and after the hearing, protesters gathered outside the courtroom, chanting "No justice, no peace," in protest of the plea agreement.