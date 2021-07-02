Former Metro officer Andrew Delke expected to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of Daniel Hambrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long-awaited trial for a former Metro Police officer was supposed to start in just a little more than a week. That all is changing as Andrew Delke and his legal team are expected to finalize a plea deal in court on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Delke's legal team and District Attorney Glenn Funk agreed to a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter. Delke was charged with first-degree murder in Hambrick's death back in 2018 after he shot and killed Hambrick during a chase. The charge comes with the potential of facing life in prison, but with this plea deal, he is facing a sentence of 3 to 6 years. Delke is expected to serve at least 15 months behind bars before he will be eligible for parole.

Some, however, are frustrated to learn Delke will not getting life in prison for the death of Daniel Hambrick. A group of activists gathered outside Funk's home on Thursday evening to protest the plea deal.

Happening now: about a dozen protestors are chanting outside Nashville DA Glenn Funk’s home after he reportedly agreed to a plea deal for former @MNPDNashville Officer Andrew Deke for voluntary manslaughter instead of 1st degree murder. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/5ZWtGY1DPK — Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) July 2, 2021

On Friday morning, protesters have gathered outside the Birch Building ahead of Delke's hearing to express frustration with the plea deal.

NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo said this deal exposes possible weaknesses in the state's case.

"Maybe the state of Tennessee was not as confident in their abilities to get a conviction as maybe they were previously," he explained. "It says as much about a victory for the defense as it does as it’s not so much a victory for the state of Tennessee"

Delke resigned from his job with Metro Nashville Police Department Thursday.