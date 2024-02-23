Annual Art for the Heart Silent Auction raises money to help those with cancer

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend you can buy artwork while helping those who are dealing with cancer.

Saturday is the annual Art from the Heart Silent Auction hosted by the non-profit Art Helps Cancer.

It will be from 6-8 p.m. at Mills Creek Brewery in Nolensville off of Johnson Industrial Blvd.

Jusband and wife, Elmer and Anna Hill founded Art Helps Cancer together. Anna was diagnosed with breast cancer soon after moving to Nolensville in 2013.

They founded their non-profit to pay it forward because they recieved an outpouring of help after Anna's diagnosis.

Art Helps Cancer has helped people dealing with a cancer diagnosis get meals and take care of their homes. Admission to the silent auction is free, all you have to do is buy the art!