Another Warm Day, But Changes Coming

Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another day with highs well above average remains the story this Sunday, but changes are just around the corner.

A cold front will approach the Mid-South Monday, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms to the area.

No storms are expected to be strong or severe and rain totals will be low — less than an inch for most — which is great news. Colder temperatures are expected to move in behind this front.

Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will drop almost 20 degrees from what we’ve enjoyed over the weekend.

By late week, temperatures will begin warming.

