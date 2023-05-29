Antioch family left devastated after home goes up in flames

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A devastating fire destroyed the home of a family of 13 in Antioch.

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon. It resulted in a complete loss of their belongings. Fortunately, all family members escaped unharmed, although the father sustained injuries while attempting to rescue his young children.

"There was a wood that fell and hit his back and hand. That's why he got burned. And also the smoke was a lot," Agnes Gerald said.

The emotional toll has been tremendous for the family.

"It was so emotional to see your house just like this. It's really hard. It's not easy," Gerald said.

The family had resided on the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point for just two years, but it was a place they held dear—a sanctuary of love and happiness. Recently, they had joyously celebrated graduation, making the current situation all the more distressing.

As they grapple with the devastating loss, the family now faces the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

Clothes, toys, furniture, and more were all destroyed.

Gerald remains thankful that her husband is expected to recover from his injuries. "I thank Jesus for the protection," Gerald said.

The Nashville Fire Department has determined the fire to be accidental.

The family is receiving support from the American Red Cross for shelter.

Replacing all the damaged items will not be easy, it's why the family has launched a GoFundMe.