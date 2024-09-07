Antioch woman still missing, while her heartbroken mother pleads for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police Missing Persons detectives are continuing their search for 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana of Antioch, who was reported missing by her mother on August 21.

Berrios Orellana was last seen leaving her apartment on Old Hickory Boulevard on August 18. She reportedly told her family she was headed to Murfreesboro to visit a family member, according to police.

Berrios Orellana is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and a small scar under her chin.

Her mother, Ines Berrios, says she is struggling with the uncertainty surrounding her daughter’s disappearance.

“Since she disappeared, I don’t sleep well,” Berrios said.

Berrios says, Blanca’s boyfriend told her that she was headed to her stepfather’s home on Carver Avenue in Murfreesboro. According to Berrios, her daughter was going to help her stepfather after he had an accident.

Ines was told by the stepfather, he never talked to Blanca, but Ines says the car her daughter was driving was at his house

"I don’t know what to think maybe her stepfather did something to her? The police had been talking to him but he disappeared," Berrios said.

As the investigation continues, Berrios hopes the community will help keep an eye out for Blanca.

“If Blanca sees this, I hope she will reach out and let me know you're okay,” Berrios said.

Anyone with information on Blanca’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

NC5 reached out to police to see if they've been able to speak with the stepfather.

