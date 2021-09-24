Antioch woman who braids kids' hair for free holding first braiding event

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Antioch mother Brittany Starks has gained a lot of attention for her effort to braid kids' hair for the new school year. On Saturday, she is holding her first big braiding event.

The event is running from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Salon Suites on Hickory Hollow Lane in Antioch.

Thirty-eight kids are signed up to get their hair done by 15 braiders. Starks said she had to cap the sign-up due to space restrictions. The kids will get their hair braided for free.

Her effort has blown up as more than $40,000 has been donated to her GoFundMe.

"This money will go towards supplies, money for the braiders, insurance, a space to braid and for a building," the GoFundMe said.

At the event they will get their hair washed and braided. They also will get a snack and a book.

This seems to be only the beginning for Starks. She has big plans, mentioning to NewsChannel 5 things like sponsoring some kids for tutoring and also creating a non-profit that she plans to call "A Twist of Greatness.”

She plans to do the braiding event monthly.

"The best part about it is seeing the kids smile. The best part, that makes my day… I'm more excited about that than anything, like that right there is the best feeling is to know ‘hey, you made a kids’, you made their day,’" Starks said.

She said she can do hair full-time all because she's gotten so many clients due to all of this. Starks said it allows her to work her own schedule and help with her sick daughter.

