BEDFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bedford County BZA heard the appeals of the land owners impacted by its September vote to overturn an administrative decision that considered work on two properties as agriculture. The board believes the activities fall under mining and quarrying.

Neighbors in Bedford County say have been feeling the impacts of dust, noise, and blasting for three years coming from two properties, one along Highway 64, the other on Fairfield Pike. Those who have been impacted showed up again to voice their concerns if the work were allowed to start again.

"They are trying to bog down our resistance to these illegal activities and needless meetings in hopes that we will grow tired and fade away. I've got news for them. We will not go away," expressed Jonathan O'Neal.

While there were several in attendance to urge the BZA to deny the appeals, others showed up in support of the land owners, who argue they are building ponds for cattle.

"Agriculture doesn't look like it did 50, 25, or even 10 years ago. This is the sole reason we have the Right to Farm in Tennessee. Person after person has declared this isn't agriculture, and that's because their picture of a farm is from the 1950s," said Brooke Sanders.

The land owners appealed the reversal letter sent to them following the September meeting by the county planning director, and a stop work order for the Fairfield Pike property. The BZA denied the appeals, and upheld the enforcement actions taken.

The property owners have also challenged the BZA's decision in chancery court.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com