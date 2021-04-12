April 12 COVID update: Metro reports 211 new cases, 2 additional deaths in past 72 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Two additional deaths were also reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 95,957. Of those, 93,269 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,795 active cases.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours -- a 71-year-old woman with a pending medical history and 56-year-old man with a pending medical history.

As of today, 805 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 893 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.



Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 85 calls on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Total number of cases: 95,957

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 211

Cases by sex

Male: 45,605

Female: 49,566

Unknown: 786

Cases by age