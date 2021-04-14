April 14 COVID update: Metro reports 190 new cases, ICU bed avail dips to 7%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 96,204. Of those, 93,578 are now considered inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,733 active cases.

For the first time since last week, the available number of ICU beds in Middle Tennessee has fallen below 10%. Right now, it's at 7%, the lowest since Friday.

As of today, 805 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 893 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 7 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 393 calls on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Total number of cases: 96,204

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 190

Cases by sex

Male: 45,726

Female: 49,690

Unknown: 788

Cases by age

