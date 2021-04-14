Watch
News

Actions

April 14 COVID update: Metro reports 190 new cases, ICU bed avail dips to 7%

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
coronavirus.jpeg
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 10:36:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 96,204. Of those, 93,578 are now considered inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,733 active cases.

For the first time since last week, the available number of ICU beds in Middle Tennessee has fallen below 10%. Right now, it's at 7%, the lowest since Friday.

As of today, 805 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 893 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.3
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 7 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 393 calls on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Total number of cases: 96,204
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 190

Cases by sex
Male: 45,726
Female: 49,690
Unknown: 788

Cases by age

Unknown128
0-104,664
11-2010,041
21-3026,743
31-4018,615
41-5012,706
51-6010,777
61-707,101
71-803,462
81+1,967
Total96,204
Inactive/Recovered93,578
Deaths893
Total active cases1,733

MORE TENNESSEE COVID-19 COVERAGE

See all our coronavirus coverage here

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast