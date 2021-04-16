April 16 COVID update: Metro reports 110 new cases, 2 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two additional deaths were also reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 96,416. Of those, 93,897 are now considered to be inactive/recovered.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 69-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 810 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 898 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.8

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 8 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 338 calls on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Total number of cases: 96,416

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 110

Cases by sex

Male: 45,831

Female: 49,797

Unknown: 788

Cases by age