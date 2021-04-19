April 19 COVID update: Metro reports 794 cases in last 72 hours, 473 part of 'lab dump'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health reported 794 COVID-19 cases cases in the past 72 hours. However, of those, only 321 are considered new cases.

Metro released the latest data Monday, with the note: "473 of the 794 reported cases were the result of a lab dump from a private lab; of these cases, less than 10% would be considered active' cases."

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 97,210. Of those, 94,568 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,745 active cases.

No additional deaths were reported in the past 72 hours. Metro said 809 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 897 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.4

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 8 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 44 calls on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Total number of cases: 97,210

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 794

Cases by sex

Male: 46,213

Female: 50,219

Unknown: 778

Cases by age