April 2 COVID update: Metro reports 184 new cases, 5 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Five additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 94,741; 92,001 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,864 active cases.

Health officials said one new probable death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 56-year-old female, with confirmed underlying health conditions, and four new confirmed deaths have reported in the past 24 hours -- a 72-year-old female, a 60-year-old male, both with underlying health conditions, and a 72-year-old female, and a 56-year-old male, both with pending medical histories.

As of today, 789 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 876 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.



Metro also reported the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 19.4

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 284 calls on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Total number of cases: 94,741

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 184

Cases by sex

Male: 45,033

Female: 48,928

Unknown: 780

Cases by age