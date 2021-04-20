April 20 COVID update: Metro reports 69 new cases, one additional death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One additional death was reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 97,279. Of those, 94,745 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,636 active cases.

Health officials said there has been one new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 93-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

As of today, 898 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 89 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.3 - lowest since late March

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 8 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 290 calls on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Total number of cases: 97,279

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 69

Cases by sex

Male: 46,243

Female: 50,263

Unknown: 773

Cases by age