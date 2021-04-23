April 23 COVID update: Metro reports 126 new cases, 1 additional death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. One additional death was also reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 97,647. Of those, 95,162 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,584 active cases.

Health officials said there has been one confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours -- a 49-year-old male with confirmed underlying health conditions.

As of today, 813 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 901 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 15.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.7

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 10 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 188 calls on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Total number of cases: 97,647

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 126

Cases by sex

Male: 46,445

Female: 50,449

Unknown: 753

Cases by age