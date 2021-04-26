April 26 COVID update: Metro reports 223 new cases, 2 deaths in past 72 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Two additional deaths were also reported.

Monday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 97,870. Of those, 95,408 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,560 active cases.

Health officials said there have been two confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours -- a 53-year-old male, and a 95-year-old female, both with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 814 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 902 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. Metro also published today's update with the following note: "One of the previous deaths listed for Davidson County has been reassigned by the Tennessee Department of Health."

Metro also reported the following cases:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.1

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.1

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 37 calls on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Total number of cases: 97,870

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 223

Cases by sex

Male: 46,514

Female: 50,577

Unknown: 752

Cases by age