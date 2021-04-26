April 26 COVID update: Metro reports 223 new cases, 2 deaths in past 72 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Two additional deaths were also reported.
Monday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 97,870. Of those, 95,408 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,560 active cases.
Health officials said there have been two confirmed deaths reported in the past 72 hours -- a 53-year-old male, and a 95-year-old female, both with underlying health conditions.
As of today, 814 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 902 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. Metro also published today's update with the following note: "One of the previous deaths listed for Davidson County has been reassigned by the Tennessee Department of Health."
Metro also reported the following cases:
New cases per 100,000 people: 17.1
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.1
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 37 calls on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Total number of cases: 97,870
Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 223
Cases by sex
Male: 46,514
Female: 50,577
Unknown: 752
Cases by age
|Unknown
|128
|0-10
|4,812
|11-20
|10,262
|21-30
|27,190
|31-40
|18,934
|41-50
|12,891
|51-60
|10,966
|61-70
|7,200
|71-80
|3,501
|81+
|1,986
|Total
|97,870
|Inactive/Recovered
|95,408
|Deaths
|902
|Total active cases
|1,560
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.