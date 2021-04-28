April 28 COVID update: Metro reports 140 new cases, 1 additional death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. One additional death was also reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,062. Of those, 95,660 are now considered to inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,499 active cases.

Health officials said there has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours -- a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 815 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 903 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 16.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.0

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 209 calls on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,062

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 140

Cases by sex

Male: 46,622

Female: 50,683

Unknown: 757

Cases by age