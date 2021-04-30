April 30 COVID update: Metro reports 62 new cases, 2 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The department said two additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,183. Of those, 95,902 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,376 active cases, that's the lowest since mid-October.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 52-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman, both with pending medical histories.

As of today, 817 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 905 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro also reported the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 14.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 12 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 167 calls on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,183

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 62

Cases by sex

Male: 46,670

Female: 50,755

Unknown: 758

Cases by age