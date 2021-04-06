April 6 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 79 new cases, 2 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Two additional deaths were also reported: a 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old man.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 95,204 cases reported, 92,468 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,855 cases remain active in Metro Nashville.

The Metro Public Health Department said 794 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 881 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Anyone 16 years or older can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County. As of Monday, 30% of Nashville residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Below is data from MPHD on Davidson County's cases:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.4

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 45,251

Female: 49,173

Unknown: 780

Cases by age:



Unknown 128 0-10 4,592 11-20 9,916 21-30 26,466 31-40 18,413 41-50 12,587 51-60 10,679 61-70 7,015 71-80 3,450 81+ 1,958 Total 95,204 Inactive/Recovered 92,468 Deaths 881 Total active cases 1,855