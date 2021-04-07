April 7 COVID update: Metro reports 7 additional deaths, ICU bed availability down to 7%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Seven additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 95,306, with 92,629 of those now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,789 active cases in Nashville.

Health officials said two new probable deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours -- a 91-year-old woman with underlying health conditions and a 74-year-old woman with a pending medical history. Five new confirmed deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours -- an 83-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, an 87-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

That's the highest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period since early February.

As of today, 799 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 888 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

ICU bed availability in Middle Tennessee has also dropped to 7%. The last time it fell below 10% was back on March 3.

Metro Nashville



Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 19.8

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 7 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 564 calls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Total number of cases: 95,306

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 102

Cases by sex

Male: 45,301

Female: 49,224

Unknown: 781

Cases by age