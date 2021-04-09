April 9 COVID update: Metro reports 152 new cases, 3 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The department said three additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County now has 95,651 total cases, and of those, 92,963 are now considered to be inactive/recovered.

Health officials said there have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- an 83-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with an 87-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 803 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 891 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.9

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 9 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 680 calls on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Total number of cases: 95,651

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 152

Cases by sex

Male: 45,453

Female: 49,415

Unknown: 783

Cases by age