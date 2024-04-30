Are more "no right turn on red" intersections heading to downtown Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's "Connect Downtown" plan is a partnership of different groups across the mid-state to deal with Nashville's continued growth downtown.

In the name of getting traffic moving, the plan could change the directions of some streets and make others safer for those who walk or bike.

Another proposal to boost pedestrian safety could have you waiting a little longer at a red light.

The Connect Downtown plan suggests limiting or even eliminating turning right on red lights at intersections where the foot traffic is heaviest.

But of course, for drivers, not being able to turn on red lights might bump up the time you're spending behind the wheel.

The right-on-red restrictions are just one suggestion in the 73-page action plan, portions of which would still have to be funded.

Other suggestions include turning 2nd Avenue into a two-way street, and 3rd and 4th avenues into one-ways — all as voters may soon weigh a larger proposal about transit as the city continues to grow.