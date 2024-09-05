Ariza Bellevue asked for exceptions to the city's stormwater regulations. Now a second meeting is planned.

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A two-hour meeting about altering a floodway for a greenway didn't end with a decision anyone liked.

Neither side got what they wanted because the Metro Stormwater Management Commission decided to defer the matter.

We are keeping a close eye on Ariza Bellevue a proposed neighborhood of luxury apartments because it means a lot to neighbors in Bellevue. The development has been the subject of debate mostly because of where it is situated along the Harpeth River.

You may recall how hard Bellevue was hit in the 2010 flood. The river level was so high it ended up washing flood gauges away. According to the National Weather Service, water marks showed the river level in Bellevue reached 33.32 feet, which is almost nine feet higher than the previous record of 24.34 feet set in 1948.

On Thursday, the reason the developers behind Ariza Bellevue went before the Stormwater Management Commission was to request four exceptions to the city's stormwater regulations. In addition to extending the greenway, they need a variance to widen Coley Davis Road, build a bridge, and add buffer and educational signage.

The community of 417 apartments is only a possibility because Metro Council rezoned the rural property last year. The reclassification came with conditions, including the builders having to extend the Harpeth River Greenway along Morton Mill Road to the other side of the railroad.

Neighbors are concerned this means a vital stormwater detention system in the Harpeth Crest neighborhood will be altered.

"We aren't allowed to put anything, they aren't allowed to put anything there, and now they're seeking to change that," said Devin Schultz, a Harpeth Crest resident.

Schultz and more than 50 others told the commission why they are opposed to the variance request. Most of their issues are with the opinion that extending the greenway on the Harpeth Crest property won't increase the flood risk. They believe a 2023 Metro flood study backs them up.

"Your denial of this would force us back to the Metro Council to say the Stormwater wouldn't approve the variances necessary to build these features," said Shawn Henry, an attorney representing the developer.

When it became obvious that the builders and neighbors and possibly Metro staff were all referring to data from different years, the commission asked the developer to make a new site plan and present that at a later date.

We asked the commission when they want the new proposals and have yet to hear back.