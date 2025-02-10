Army soldier's husband, another woman charged in stabbing death of 23-year-old Ft. Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have been arrested in the death of an army soldier who was found dead in her Clarksville apartment less than a year ago.

Clarksville police say the first person arrested in this case is a 35-year-old woman named Sofia Rodas. She's facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The second person arrested is the victim's husband, 40-year-old Reynaldo Salinas Cruz. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the death of his wife 23-year-old Katia Duenas Aguilar.

Aguilar was a Ft. Campbell soldier who was found dead on May 18 — her friend found her body locked in her room at The Centre on Tiny Town Road.

Her death was ruled a homicide. After her autopsy, a Medical Examiner told us she was stabbed almost 70 times.

Katia's close friend told use she was from Texas, but for the past five years she was stationed at Fort Campbell. She was also the mother of a little boy.

Both suspects were already in jail on unrelated charges. They were extradited to Clarksville over the weekend. Officials say this case remains an open and active investigation and is now awaiting prosecution.

