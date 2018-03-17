Arrest Made In Shooting At Looby Center Library

Partly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A gunman wanted in a shooting in February has been taken into custody.
Police said the victim was supposed to meet with Jabastian Gordon, allegedly to sell him several items of clothing, on February 16.
The pair met up at the Looby Center Library on Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville.
During the meeting, the victim said Gordon pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim, while someone else went and stole the clothes from inside the victim's car.
The victim was hit twice and had to be rushed to the hospital, but was healthy enough a few days later to pick Gordon's face out of a photo lineup.
Gordon has been facing a charge of especially aggravated robbery in the case.