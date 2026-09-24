NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the holiday season approaches, Gaylord Opryland Resort is welcoming the artisans who will sculpt millions of pounds of ice for the famous holiday attraction "ice!" featuring Home Alone.

The 40 artisans are from Harbin, China, which is known as "Ice City." The trip is more than 6,000 miles. Over the next 40 days leading up to November 6th, the artisans will carve 11 scenes from Home Alone from 6,200 blocks of ice.

Watch more on the preparations:

Artisans arrive from overseas to begin work on Gaylord Opryland Resort's holiday ice sculptures

The resort's 43rd Annual A Country Christmas runs through January 2 and features 17 hours of entertainment.

Check out Megan's live interviews with the artisan to learn more about the work that goes into the next 40 days to get ice! ready for everyone to see! Have a story idea? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com