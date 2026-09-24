Artisans arrive from overseas to begin work on Gaylord Opryland Resort's holiday ice sculptures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the holiday season approaches, Gaylord Opryland Resort is welcoming the artisans who will sculpt millions of pounds of ice for the famous holiday attraction "ice!" featuring Home Alone.
The 40 artisans are from Harbin, China, which is known as "Ice City." The trip is more than 6,000 miles. Over the next 40 days leading up to November 6th, the artisans will carve 11 scenes from Home Alone from 6,200 blocks of ice.
Watch more on the preparations:
The resort's 43rd Annual A Country Christmas runs through January 2 and features 17 hours of entertainment.
Check out Megan's live interviews with the artisan to learn more about the work that goes into the next 40 days to get ice! ready for everyone to see! Have a story idea? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston