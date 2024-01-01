As soon as Nashville's Big Bash ended, the cleanup began

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the wee hours of the morning on Jan. 1, a crew got to work cleaning up cleaning up after revelers at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The park was the site of Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which an estimated 215,000 people attended.

Event planners had more than two weeks to set up Nashville's Big Bash, including the 7,200 sq. ft. stage, 15 video screens and 859 lighting fixtures. Now, a crew of 250 people only have a few days to tear it all down.

"We have a crew that works really hard picking up the trash," explained David Spencer, Senior Vice President of Events at Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "We have riding scrubbers, riding vacuums, a variety of crew. We'll have assistance from sweepers coming in from some of the various Metro departments. Street sweepers in the parking lot. So, a variety of resources."

Some of the biggest jobs include breaking down the 138 ft. music note tower, rolling up more than five miles of cable and undoing 205,000 sq. ft. of flooring.

"This year we added to the flooring to really try to protect the state park. Each year we're just really trying to enhance the guest experience and take care of the park a little more than we have in the past. We want to leave the park in better condition than we had it when we started," Spencer said.

Up next? Planning for the Fourth of July, which swings into high gear next week.