As students go back to school, new law limits screen time in the classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new school year is bringing changes inside classrooms across Tennessee, including a new law encouraging teachers and students to limit screen time.

Effective in July, the legislation requires K-5 public schools to minimize screen time for students.

The law prioritizes in-person learning without the use of electronics, encouraging teachers to cut down on using screens to teach and students to limit time on digital devices.

"I think it's a good idea because kids do misuse the privilege, bringing the phone to school and having it out when they don't need it out," said one Wilson County grandmother, Janice Botley.

"Electronics is just a distraction for kids, in my opinion, K-5 — when they're really learning and soaking up all the information," said a mother, Lakesha Nash. "Technology's just another way to just push them through things, rush, rush, rush, and that's not the way life is. And sometimes you need to slow down."

While this affects anyone learning in a classroom, it does not apply to virtual schools or anyone learning remotely.

It's also not entirely prohibitive. Teachers can still introduce a screen for learning purposes; it's just encouraged to be minimal usage.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.