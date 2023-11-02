Ashland City residents on edge after construction blast injures several people

An investigation is underwayafter an explosion in Ashland City at a construction site.

The blast injured three Caymas Boats employees and damaged several cars, according to the state fire marshal's office, who is leading the investigation. It happened near 2013 Hwy. 12 South.

Carol Whittier and her Caldwell Estates neighbors said construction blasting isn’t anything new for the area.

"They're literally just like right over that tree line right there. Not even half a mile," neighbor Carol Whittier

The latest one on Wednesday felt different.

"It was a little after 3 p.m. Usually, I just feel the rumble briefly, but this one actually had a good three to five-second rumble. I had the downstairs window open, and it shut it. Rattled it that hard," Whittier said.

The owner of Caymas Boats says a construction company was conducting a planned blast on a construction site. The state's fire marshal's office confirms that the company was Hammons Blasting & Drilling.

"For it to hit the Caymas and damage cars because they’re parked on the other side of the building and hit Highway 12 that was pretty intense," Whittier said.

Neighbors think there should be better communication on when the blasts will take place, so they’re not caught off guard.

"If I have any damages in my home or anyone else damages someone has to be held responsible," neighbor Robert Ross said.

Moss and Whittier are worried about future blasts.

"I can’t stop progress.s I can say be considerate because we are residents here. If our homes are damaged and they don’t do anything that means we have to do something," Moss said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Hammons Blasting & Drilling, but they had no comment.

The three Caymas employees who were hurt will be OK.

"It would be nice to know why they’re doing it? What’s their end result? Is it going to be beneficial or detrimental," Whittier said.

Caymas Boats re-opened today. Consumers affected by the blasting accident should file claims against the blaster’s insurance company.