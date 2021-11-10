Watch
News

Actions

ATF offers reward to find person responsible for setting church on fire

$1,000 reward being offered
items.[0].videoTitle
Investigators hope a new reward will encourage people to offer-up information in a church fire. A few months ago, someone threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of The Axis Church.
churchfire.png
Posted at 9:21 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:13:19-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alongside its investigative partners, is seeking help from the public to identify an individual who may have information related to the Axis Church fire a few months ago.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for helpful information.

The non-denominational church, located at 1423 2nd Avenue N, in Nashville caught fire in the main lobby on September 14, 2021.

ATF and Investigators from the Metro Nashville Arson and Explosives Task Force responded and conducted an origin and cause investigation.

Upon reviewing surveillance video from the church, investigators determined that a bottle that was lit on fire was thrown through the front glass window at approximately 10 p.m. on September 13, 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com. Please include your name and contact information. To be eligible for the reward, information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap