ATF offers reward to find person responsible for setting church on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alongside its investigative partners, is seeking help from the public to identify an individual who may have information related to the Axis Church fire a few months ago.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for helpful information.

The non-denominational church, located at 1423 2nd Avenue N, in Nashville caught fire in the main lobby on September 14, 2021.

ATF and Investigators from the Metro Nashville Arson and Explosives Task Force responded and conducted an origin and cause investigation.

Upon reviewing surveillance video from the church, investigators determined that a bottle that was lit on fire was thrown through the front glass window at approximately 10 p.m. on September 13, 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com. Please include your name and contact information. To be eligible for the reward, information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the incident.