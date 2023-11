MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attempted robbery on an armored truck at an ATM on N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro this morning.

The male suspect was shot outside of the Jason Deli., by MPD.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital his conditions are unknown as of right now.

The employees in the Deli were evacuated and safe.

This is a developing story we will update the story when we receive new information.