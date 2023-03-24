Audit shows antisemitic incidents spiked in 2022 across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Metro Police continue their search for two men who spray-painted swastikas and hate messages on Sylvan Park homes, an audit shows antisemitic incidents rose 36 percent nationwide last year.

This is the biggest rise in antisemitic incidents since the Anti-Defamation League started tracking cases back in 1979.

According to their audit, incidents have spanned all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Harassment increased by 29 percent to almost 2,298 incidents. Vandalism increased by 51 percent to almost 1,288 incidents. Assaults increased by 26 percent with 111 cases — most of these were done with a deadly weapon.

Experts said they feel this is contributed to the increase of organized white supremacist activity.

Meantime, Metro police say they are still looking for the two white men responsible for spray painting antisemitic hate messages in the Sylvan Park neighborhood around 1:30 Sunday morning. The community thankfully came together later that day to paint over the graffiti and even replace it with messages of love.

Detectives at the West Police Precinct want to hear from you if you know anything about that case. Or, you can always call crime stoppers to stay anonymous.