Auditor Will Work With Special Committee's Investigation Into Mayor Barry

4:30 PM, Feb 13, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Audit Committee approved city auditor to work with Metro Council Special Investigative Committee as they look into Mayor Barry's use of funds during her affair with bodyguard Rob Forrest.

The committee met to discuss the possible audit Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Auditor Mark Swann will work with Metro Council Investigative committee in a “division of labor,” as they both investigate the potential misuse of public money stemming from the affair.

Mayor Barry admitted the affair to NewsChannel 5's Phil Williams, saying she and Forrest had been involved since she was elected mayor.

Questions about his pay were raised after the NewsChannel 5 Investigates team found that Forrest was paid significantly more with Mayor Barry than with former Mayor Karl Dean.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the Mayor's use of funds during the affair.

