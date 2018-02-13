Auditor Will Work With Special Committee's Investigation Into Mayor Barry
4:30 PM, Feb 13, 2018
1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Audit Committee approved city auditor to work with Metro Council Special Investigative Committee as they look into Mayor Barry's use of funds during her affair with bodyguard Rob Forrest.
The committee met to discuss the possible audit Tuesday afternoon.
Metro Auditor Mark Swann will work with Metro Council Investigative committee in a “division of labor,” as they both investigate the potential misuse of public money stemming from the affair.