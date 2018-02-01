Bodyguard Responds To News Of Affair With Mayor Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Nashville Police officer at the center of a controversial affair with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry responded after the news broke.

Mayor Barry said the affair was between "...two middle-aged consenting adults, and it was a mistake to do this. And I am deeply sorry."

Sergeant Rob Forrest unexpectedly retired Tuesday after 31 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

His attorney released a letter including the following statement from Forrest.