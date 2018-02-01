Bodyguard Responds To News Of Affair With Mayor Barry

6:40 PM, Jan 31, 2018
11 mins ago

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted Wednesday to an extramarital affair with a Metro police sergeant who had been assigned to protect her. Still, in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Barry insisted that she has not misused taxpayer funds as part of the relationship with Metro Police Sergeant Rob Forrest.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Metro Police Sergeant Rob Forrest is pictured here behind Mayor Megan Barry.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Metro Nashville Police officer at the center of a controversial affair with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry responded after the news broke.

Mayor Barry said the affair was between "...two middle-aged consenting adults, and it was a mistake to do this. And I am deeply sorry."

Sergeant Rob Forrest unexpectedly retired Tuesday after 31 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

His attorney released a letter including the following statement from Forrest.

"For over 31 years I have been honored to serve in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. I devoted 14 years of that time supervising the mayor's protective detail during three administrations.

I deeply regret that my professional relationship with Mayor Barry turned into a personal one. This has caused great pain for my wife, my family, friends and colleagues. At no time did I ever violate my oath as a police officer or engage in actions that would abuse the public trust.

I have recently retired from the police department. I hope that the media and public respect my privacy and that of my family as I seek to rebuild the trust of the ones I love the most."

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top