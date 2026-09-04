Average mortgage rates reach highest level this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mortgage rates have hit their highest level since July of last year, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rising to 6.71% this week, according to Freddie Mac.
The eye-popping number has some home-buyers hesitating and some home-sellers at a standstill.
"For the average Joe, it means you can't buy as much house. Your mortgage payment is going to be much higher," explained Angela Martin, a senior loan officer at Movement Mortgage. "So you're not seeing a lot of homes come to the market right now, and the homes are sitting a little bit longer."
Even so, she claims it's not a bad time to buy. In a buyer's market like this one, she said sellers will offer various incentives to close the deal.
"I've seen sellers giving away $100,000; I've seen them give away $50,000 on two projects in town — actively, right now," she said. "They're able to get those interest rates down to 5.875%, for example, if the seller can pay for it. So it depends on how bad the seller wants to get out of their house."
"[The high rate] makes your monthly payment really kind of unaffordable, we'll say, and just really hard to manage if you are somebody that's on a budget," added Blake Stewart, the public relations director with Greater Nashville Realtors.
He personally understands the struggle — his family has been looking for a home in the area for one year. After considering relocation to another state, seller incentives and a negotiated rate ultimately helped him and his family secure a new home in Tennessee.
"Even half a percentage point from a 6.6 to a 6. You're talking a couple hundred bucks, and for a lot of people, that makes all the difference," he concluded.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp