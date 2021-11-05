Watch
News

Actions

Baby Addilyn case: Father convicted of attempted murder faces sentencing today

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Michael Fisher appears in court, Aug. 30, 2021.
AM NICK BABY ADDILYN TRIAL VO.transfer_frame_489.jpeg
Posted at 8:59 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:59:57-04

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The father of Baby Addilyn faces sentencing Friday after he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder.

Michael Fisher is due in Lawrence County court for sentencing at 9 a.m. He is facing up to 50 years in prison after a jury convicted him two months ago of nearly beating his infant daughter to death back in 2019.

Fisher, who also pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, testified at trial to becoming angry over her crying and beat Addilyn — but denied that he intended to kill her. However, the jury didn't buy it and convicted him of attempted first-degree murder.

After the beating, Addilyn was left blind and with brain damage.

addilyn

Her adoptive mother, Terra Woodard, took the stand at trial and through tears explained the physical challenges facing Addilyn the rest of her life because of the injuries.

Addilyn’s biological mother, Brooklyn Tidwell, will stand trial for aggravated child neglect later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap