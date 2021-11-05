Baby Addilyn case: Father convicted of attempted murder faces sentencing today

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The father of Baby Addilyn faces sentencing Friday after he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder.

Michael Fisher is due in Lawrence County court for sentencing at 9 a.m. He is facing up to 50 years in prison after a jury convicted him two months ago of nearly beating his infant daughter to death back in 2019.

Fisher, who also pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, testified at trial to becoming angry over her crying and beat Addilyn — but denied that he intended to kill her. However, the jury didn't buy it and convicted him of attempted first-degree murder.

After the beating, Addilyn was left blind and with brain damage.

Woodard Family

Her adoptive mother, Terra Woodard, took the stand at trial and through tears explained the physical challenges facing Addilyn the rest of her life because of the injuries.

Addilyn’s biological mother, Brooklyn Tidwell, will stand trial for aggravated child neglect later this year.