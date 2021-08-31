Baby Addilyn case: Trial continues for father accused of attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Day two of the "Baby Addilyn trial" got underway Tuesday after starting with a surprise guilty plea on one of the serious charges.

Michael Fisher, Addilyn's biological father, surprised many on Monday when he pleaded guilty at the beginning of the trial to aggravated child abuse. However, he pleaded not guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

The two-month-old was very nearly beaten to death more than two years ago in Lawrence County, Tennessee. The trial is being held in Lincoln County for a change in venue.

On Monday, an emergency room nurse testified she was stunned at the child's condition when Addilyn was brought to the hospital. Fisher told the nurse that Addilyn had fallen, but her severe injuries -- bleeding, broken bones and head trauma -- told a different story.

Fisher pleaded guilty to harming the child, but says he was not trying to kill Addilyn. Today, we expect to hear more testimony from police and Addilyn's new adoptive mother.

Fisher's plea on abuse brings a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. If the jury convicts him of attempted murder, he will face another 25 years added on to that.